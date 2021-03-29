Dog missing from Champaign County Humane Society hit by car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society said a dog that went missing from their facility was hit by a car.

In a Facebook post on Monday, humane society officials said they got a call on Saturday morning that Rome the dog had been hit. “He did not make it,” said officials. “We retrieved him from the scene to return to the shelter.”

Shelter officials said they appreciated the community’s support in trying to find him. “This is not the ending we had hoped for, but we remain thankful for the support the public has given us.”