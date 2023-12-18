DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog is dead and its owners are displaced from their Decatur home after it caught fire Monday morning.

The fire happened in the area of Hazel and Graceland Avenues. An engine company arrived to find heavy fire coming from the windows of the one-story house.

Officials said firefighters vented the roof while others advanced hoses into the home, searching for anyone inside. They found no people but did find a large dog, who could not be resuscitated.

Firefighters later determined that the fire originated in a bedroom ceiling and that it was caused by a malfunctioning lighting fixture.

The people who live at the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross while they stay with relatives.