Documentary follows Yingying Zhang case

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A documentary about Yingying Zhang’s case is now playing at the Chicago International Film Festival.

Zhang was a Chinese visiting scholar at the U of I. She was kidnapped and killed in 2017 by Brendt Christensen. He was sentenced to life in prison.

This documentary is called “Finding Yingying.” It follows her case and her family’s search for her remains. “I’ve always wanted to make a film about Yingying and her family,” said Director Jenny Shi. “and I really hope after the audience watches the film, they can walk away with an image of a talented young woman and how much her life has touched others.”

Shi is also from China and said she was drawn to Zhang’s story because she wanted to help her family in their search for her. Shi chose to make the documentary while she was taking a documentary journalism class at Northwestern Illinois University. She kept up with the case and went on to connect with Zhang’s family. She used a lot of excerpts from Zhang’s diaries to use in the film.

That film festival is happening virtually. You can buy a ticket online to watch the documentary.

There’s also a Q&A on Friday at 9 p.m. with director Shi, producer Brent E. Huffman, and cinematographer Shilin Sun. You can find it here under the “VIRTUAL EVENTS” section.

The location of Zhang’s remains is still unknown.