Doctors warn parents about kids overdosing on marijuana edibles

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “The edibles that adults use and eat are the same foods that kids are attracted to,” Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, with OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, said.

Doctors are warning parents to keep marijuana edibles, like gummies and brownies, away from kids, or they could end up in the hospital.

The numbers from the American Association of Poison Control Centers show a drastic increase. In 2016, the number of kids 12 and under who ingested edibles at home was 132. Last year, that number had risen to almost 2,500.

One doctor in Urbana says that may continue to increase as more states legalize marijuana. In Champaign County, he says he has not seen an increase in kids coming in with an overdose, but has seen kids coming in from time to time. He urges parents to make sure edibles are put somewhere kids cannot get to, like a locked cabinet.

“You might not see symptoms or side effects related to that for 30 minutes or up to an hour if not more. Sometimes that can be hard for parents if you’re child gets into an edible, you may think they’re okay, but an hour later they might start to show some signs and symptoms,” Dr. Bloomstrand said.

Some of those symptoms include confusion, drowsiness, nausea or vomiting, or even difficulty breathing.

He went on to say if your kid eats edibles, you can call poison control or bring your kid to the emergency room.