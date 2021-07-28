Doctors say to take precautions in the heat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Experts say it’s important to limit your time outside during that heat advisory.

We talked to a doctor from OSF.

He says to stay in a shaded area.

Drink plenty of fluids even before you get thirsty and if you can, working the morning hours when it’s cooler.

“So everybody needs some form or some level of vitamin D exposure but the thing is, when it’s this hot, it’s better just to stay inside because the bad effects of the heat could outweigh the benefits of the vitamin D exposure,” said Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, an emergency medicine physician.

They say to be aware if you stop sweating.

That can be a serious issue.

Also, too much time outside may cause your muscles to cramp.