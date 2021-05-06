Doctors’ offices will be able to administer vaccines

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“The access to vaccines, although it is good right now, it will become even better,” Dr. Awais Vaid, with Champaign Urbana Health District, said.

That’s because health care providers will be able to have and administer the vaccine. Governor Pritzker announced Illinois will move into the bridge phase next Friday. A full reopening could happen in June, but to get there, Covid metrics need to stay down.

While getting your routine check up from the doctor, you may be offered the Covid vaccine. Health care providers will be able to order the vaccine themselves directly, which they have not been able to do. OSF has already started offering vaccinations in their primary care units. While Carle plans to offer it in their emergency department, as well as some clinics.

“Even if they are not there for the vaccine, if they are there for something else, the provider will be able to offer it to them and administer it at the same time,” Dr. Vaid said.

He said people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine from their health care provider than somewhere else. He said this can also be convenient for patients who can get seen and get the vaccine at the same time. They want the vaccines everywhere to make it easier for everyone.