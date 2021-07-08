Doctors in central Illinois say RSV cases on the rise in kids

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Doctors in central Illinois say RSV cases are on the rise in kids.

RSV is a respiratory virus that has common cold-like symptoms.

It can be serious for babies or the elderly.

Carle says they recently had seven kids admitted with respiratory illness.

Three of those were RSV cases.

They say this is not common during the summer.

Medical officials say it’s important to take precautions.

“Masking, distancing, good hand hygiene,” said Brent Reifsteck, the medical director of children’s service line for Carle Health. “Teaching your kids to sneeze and cough into the inside of their elbow and doing the same thing as a good example.”

They think people have been exposed because mask rules have relaxed.

Normal respiratory illness season starts in October and ends in April or May.