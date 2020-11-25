Doctors explain best use for ventilators

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It seems like every day we’re learning something new about COVID-19. Even some thoughts on ventilators have changed over time. For example, doctors at Carle say there used to be some disagreement about when to hook a patient up to a ventilator. But they say the medical community now has a clear idea of the best time. It really just depends on each patient’s situation.

“When you get to the place where we have what we call, non-invasive support, meaning usually a mask around the face, and we can’t give you oxygen that way, we then need you to go to a ventilator,” explained Carle Critical Care Physician Dr. Karen White.

Ventilators are invasive. They hook up to a tube that goes through your vocal chords and down to your trachea and give oxygen support to people with lung damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story