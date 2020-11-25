Doctors explain best use for ventilators

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It seems like every day we’re learning something new about COVID-19. Even some thoughts on ventilators have changed over time. For example, doctors at Carle say there used to be some disagreement about when to hook a patient up to a ventilator. But they say the medical community now has a clear idea of the best time. It really just depends on each patient’s situation.

“When you get to the place where we have what we call, non-invasive support, meaning usually a mask around the face, and we can’t give you oxygen that way, we then need you to go to a ventilator,” explained Carle Critical Care Physician Dr. Karen White.

Ventilators are invasive. They hook up to a tube that goes through your vocal chords and down to your trachea and give oxygen support to people with lung damage.