Doctors encourage back-to-school physical exams in light of the pandemic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Doctors say back-to-school physicals are especially important this year as we still navigate the pandemic.

In Illinois, kids in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade are required to get the exam.

Kids who do sports have additional screening questions.

Doctors at Carle say they prioritize both health and safety.

“So it’s important because you want to know if there are any kind of health problems going on, if you have concerns that could potentially affect them going through the school year,” said Dr. Stefanie Schroeder, D.O.

We also talked to OSF. The organization is doing walk-in school and sports physicals.

However, if a student needs a sports physical and has had COVID within the past six months, they would have to go to a primary care provider.