Doctor weighs in on vaccinating animals for Covid-19

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some zoos across the Midwest are planning to vaccinate their animals against the coronavirus, but Scovill Zoo in Decatur won’t be.

U of I’s College of Veterinary Medicine said their Wildlife Center is also not vaccinating animals. They say they don’t have enough information to start doing it. At this point, the coronavirus vaccine for animals is scarce.

“That comes down to resources and being able to make sure we are maximizing the effects we have with this vaccine and the most information we can get from it. There’s only about 70 or so zoos across the entire country that even have access to this vaccine right now,” Dr. Samantha Sander, Clinical Assistant Professor at College of Veterinarian Medicine, said.

She says a big reason the animals are getting Covid is from people. She says the best way to protect your household pet is to vaccinate yourself.