GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Rural Health Association has selected a doctor from the Gibson Area Hospital Health Services for its 2022 Rural Physician Lifetime of Service Award.

Dr. Patricia Johnson started providing oncology services to GAHHS in 1991. The GAHHS Facebook page wrote, “She is a skilled oncologist with a loyal patient base coming from all areas throughout East Central Illinois. Dr. Johnson is passionate about bringing care to our rural communities, which allows them to seek care close to home. Dr. Johnson sees patients from 34 zip codes.”

Additionally, Dr. Johnson is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois. She has served on numerous boards during her career, including the Medical Director for Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

She built many long-term relationships with her patients, and GAHHS said her patients refer to her as the “absolute best of the best!” The hospital agrees.

Dr. Johnson will receive the award from the Illinois Rural Health Association with a ceremony and reception on Friday, Oct. 7. The reception takes place at the new GAH Medical office building at 5:30 p.m.