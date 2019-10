CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Republican Rep. John Shimkus won’t be running for re-election, but one man is hoping to get his seat. Dr. Charles Ellington announced he’s running for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District. He was born in Tuscola, and is a practicing family physician and license attorney.

Shimkus was first elected to that seat in 1996. He won a 12th term last fall with more than 70 percent of the vote.