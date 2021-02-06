Doctor and activist hopes Nobel Peace Prize nomination will help others

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– A doctor and activist says he hopes his nomination for a Nobel Peace Prize will help serve others.

Patch Adams is 75 years old. He grew up in a military family. He decided to be a doctor and went to the Medical College of Virginia from 1967-1971. “Within a month, I saw hospitals and doctors didn’t treat people the way I was going to treat them. Often there was a lot of hierarchy and arrogance, and it was expensive,” said Adams.

When he graduated, he started a radical free hospital. For 12 years Adams and others ran a hospital free of charge for patients. That was the beginning of the Gesundheit Institute. “We tried a project where 20 adults, three of us doctors, moved into a large six bedroom house and said we were a hospital open 24/7. We had 500 to 1000 people in our home each month with five to 50 overnight guests a night. It was enchanting,” said Adams.

However, they couldn’t find the money to keep it running. Since then he’s done lectures and spoken at medical schools. He also started clown trips so he could continue to connect with people. Adams is still working to build a free hospital in West Virginia. He hopes this award will raise awareness. “The Nobel Peace Prize which is such an honor because I’ve worked for peace all over the world and we’re hoping that it will attract the interest and funding that we need for the hospital,” said Adams.

Adams says he still needs money to build the hospital. He hopes more people will donate.