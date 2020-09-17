DMH ends athletic trainer program for schools

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Decatur Public Schools said Decatur Memorial Hospital is ending their athletic trainer program.

DPS spokesperson Denise Swarthout said they received word that DMH is reallocating its athletic trainers. “However, since DPS athletics are not currently practicing or competing, this does not affect current programming.”

Swarthout stated they do not have any further information to share at this time.

DMH officials issued the following statement:

Decatur Memorial Hospital had provided athletic training services for 12 high schools for several years, offering this service at no or minimal cost. When DMH became part of the Memorial Health System, our intention was to continue this program, even thought it was outside the scope of services offered in other MHS communities. Unfortunately, the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic since March have been severe. Like other health systems in Illinois and around the nation, MHS has been forced to examine its programs and make difficult decisions. We very reluctantly concluded that we can no longer support the athletic traning program as a community benefit Michael Leathers, Communications – Decatur Memorial Hospital

DMH’s athletic trainers are not only in some schools in Decatur, but also schools like Argenta-Oreana High School, Sangamon Valley High School, Meridian High School and more. DMH officials said they will work with schools to help them find other resources.