DMCOC taking appointments for LIHEAP applications

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation will start booking appointments to help people sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Officials said the program helps low income households pay their home heating bills. Applicants must meet the income guidelines:

HOUSEHOLD SIZE 30-DAY GROSS INCOME 1 $1,561 2 $2,114 3 $2,666 4 $3,219

Here is a list of the necessary documents applicants need to apply:

Proof of 30-day gross income from all household members.

A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if paid for directly)

Proof of social security numbers for all household members.

Proof that their household received TANF or other benefits like SNAP, if getting assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

A copy of rental agreement showing utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Appointments will be made on a “first come, first served” basis starting on Friday. For more information, call (217) 428-2193. Applications will be taken until May 31 or until funding is exhausted.