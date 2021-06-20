Dive team rescues 10-year-old girl stranded on log in river after kayak capsizes

COLES COUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County Dive Team members helped a young girl reunite with her father after she became stranded during a kayak trip Sunday morning on the Embarrass River.

A press release from the dive team says dispatchers were told just after 11 a.m. that a 10-year-old girl was stranded on a log in the middle of the Embarrass River.

Officials say her 25-year-old father was on the river bank and couldn’t get to her. Dispatchers were told the girl’s kayak hit debris in the water and capsized.

The release says the father was able to make it to the shore while his daughter got on top of a resting log in the middle of the river.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District Dive Team responded to Coles County Road 420 North, in addition to IDNR officers, Coles County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Lincoln Fire.

Authorities say dive team members Jamie Easton and Travis Coffee launched a rescue boat at Walker Ford and went upriver to get the girl. Other fire department and dive team members assisted at the shore.

The release says the 10-year-old girl was picked up by the rescue boat and was reunited with her father on the shore.

No one was hurt.