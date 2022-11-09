CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that workers are will be performing work on a roadside ditch in Champaign on Thursday as part of a regrading effort.

Work will take place on the north ditch line of Kirby Avenue between Glenshire Drive and Staley Road. Traffic will be maintained through the work zone, but there may be minor westbound travel lane impacts or traffic delays. Travel at intersections will remain unaffected by this project.

Work is planned to be completed and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Champaign said the work is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. They encourage everyone to proceed cautiously through work zones.

They would also like to thank everyone for the cooperation and patience during the remainder of the construction season.