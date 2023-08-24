DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Disturbing new details have been released about the senseless killing of a Decatur teen last month.

Decatur Police are still trying to answer the question of why 15-year-old Tyler Eubanks was stabbed to death on July 30. Officers discovered him inside an abandoned building off of West Harrison Avenue.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the autopsy of revealed evidence of pressure and manipulation around Eubanks’ neck, consistent with being put in a chokehold, while he was stabbed 23 times.

It’s these details that still has many at the Decatur Polce Department at a loss for words. Lieutenant Erik Ethell said he is devastated for the Eubanks family.

“I am at a loss of words really, honestly,” Ethell said. “You know, I am a father, I could never imagine this happening and having to deal with this as a father. We’re very saddened for the family.”

Last month, Chief Shane Brandel told WCIA that the two suspects, also 15 years old, lured Eubanks to the building and believed his murder was planned by the suspects.

Ethell said this was one of the most senseless acts he has seen in his 15-year career as an officer. He said that now, three teen’s lives are forever changed, and police are still working to find out why.

“This is a community problem. This is something that as a community, we need to stand up and not tolerate,” Ethell said. “Especially as juveniles. If you see something like this occurring, you need to stand up and say something,” said Ethell.

The Eubanks family has a GoFundMe account that has raised over $16,000 of their $20,000 goal. If you would like to donate to help them during this time, you can do so at this link.