PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Deland-Weldon School District is in the middle of a $4.3 million transformation. The district just got the money approved in bonds.

Construction inside and outside of campus is moving quickly. Currently, crews are working on a new parking lot with improved drainage.

They’re also putting in new roofing and adding a vestibule door for both the elementary and high schools for added security. The goal is for work to be completed by the time students return.