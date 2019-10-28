District to close special education services

Breaking News
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials are warning parents a day in advance that several classes and services for special education students will be cancelled if the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants goes on strike Tuesday.

According to social media posts by the district, the following programs will not be available tomorrow:

  • Pershing Early Learning Programs – All PreK classes (grant-funded PFA and special education) at Pershing, RCC, Baum, Oak Grove
  • Parsons – All Life Skills classrooms
  • Enterprise – All Life Skills and hearing impaired program students
  • Muffley – Social/Emotional Development (SED) program
  • Hope – Essential Skills program
  • SEAP Program at Harris
  • Stephen Decatur – SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills
  • MacArthur – SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills and Cross-Cat Alt
  • Eisenhower – SED, Life Skills and Cross-Cat Alt

The district noted that general education classes, as well as cross-categorial classes will remain open, but students who need the services of an individual licensed practical nurse or an education plan that requires a teaching assistant will not be able to attend school.

Following months of negotiations that have not yet resulted in a contract, the teaching assistant’s union announced earlier this month they plan to strike tomorrow.

