District to close special education services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials are warning parents a day in advance that several classes and services for special education students will be cancelled if the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants goes on strike Tuesday.

According to social media posts by the district, the following programs will not be available tomorrow:

Pershing Early Learning Programs – All PreK classes (grant-funded PFA and special education) at Pershing, RCC, Baum, Oak Grove

Parsons – All Life Skills classrooms

Enterprise – All Life Skills and hearing impaired program students

Muffley – Social/Emotional Development (SED) program

Hope – Essential Skills program

SEAP Program at Harris

Stephen Decatur – SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills

MacArthur – SED, Life Skills, Essential Skills and Cross-Cat Alt

Eisenhower – SED, Life Skills and Cross-Cat Alt

The district noted that general education classes, as well as cross-categorial classes will remain open, but students who need the services of an individual licensed practical nurse or an education plan that requires a teaching assistant will not be able to attend school.

Following months of negotiations that have not yet resulted in a contract, the teaching assistant’s union announced earlier this month they plan to strike tomorrow.