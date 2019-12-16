Breaking News
Suspect in double homicide investigation dead
1  of  60
Closings
All EIASE programs Altamont CUSD#10 Arcola CUSD #306 Arthur Christian School Arthur School CUSD #305 Casey-Westfield CUSD #C-4 CCAR Industries Central A&M Cerro Gordo School District #100 Champaign Unit 4 Charleston CUSD #1 Charleston Head Start Cowden-Herrick CUSD #3A Cumberland Unit 77 Decatur Public Schools District #61 Dial-A-Ride-Coles County Dieterich Effingham Schools Georgetown-Ridge Farm Greenview School District Heritage School District Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center Jacksonville District #117 LSA Decatur Marshall Martinsville Mattoon Head Start Mattoon Public Schools Meridian Morrisonville CUSD #1 MSD of Warren County (Ind.) Mt. Zion Neoga New Berlin Oakland Okaw Valley Schools Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Pana Unit 8 Paris-Crestwood Pawnee School District #11 Pleasant Plains Sangamon Valley Shelbyville Shiloh South Fork School District 14 Springfield Concordia Lutheran School & Pre-School Springfield Public Schools SPRINGFIELD SCHOOLS St. Patrick in Decatur St. Teresa in Decatur Stewardson-Strasburg Sullivan Sullivan Senior Center Taylorville Schools Teutopolis Schools Tri-City CUSD #1 Tuscola Urbana School District Villa Grove District WILLIAMSVILLE

District reduces bus services

News
Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOL BUS GENERIC_-8625319537748521502

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School and Urbana School Districts will have reduced bus services. 

For Champaign Unit 4 schools, there will be no yellow school buses operating morning or afternoon for elementary or secondary students living in the areas listed.

No bus service areas include:

  • Bondville
  • Any Rural Address
  • Belmont Drive
  • Churchill Downs Drive
  • Hartwell & Hartwell (by U of I golf course)
  • Field Stone – Savoy
  • Lake Falls
  • Laurel Park Place
  • Summerfield Road (Old Church west of Staley)

Urbana Schools will have limited service Monday as well. This will affect students living on rural routes in the area of East High Cross Road and Route 130, and North of Airport Road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.