District reduces bus services

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 School and Urbana School Districts will have reduced bus services.

For Champaign Unit 4 schools, there will be no yellow school buses operating morning or afternoon for elementary or secondary students living in the areas listed.

No bus service areas include:

Bondville

Any Rural Address

Belmont Drive

Churchill Downs Drive

Hartwell & Hartwell (by U of I golf course)

Field Stone – Savoy

Lake Falls

Laurel Park Place

Summerfield Road (Old Church west of Staley)

Urbana Schools will have limited service Monday as well. This will affect students living on rural routes in the area of East High Cross Road and Route 130, and North of Airport Road.