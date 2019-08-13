District recruiting for Educational Equity Excellence committee

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School District is putting out a rallying call. It wants five community members to serve on its Education Equity Excellence (EEE) committee.

It will support the Board of Education’s goal to provide an educational system meeting the needs of all students and leading to each attaining educational excellence. Committee members must live within the district. The BOE is seeking a diverse cross-section of the community to reflect student enrollment.

Applications are due by August 30. For more information, click here.