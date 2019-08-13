Breaking News
Crops damaged by storms

District recruiting for Educational Equity Excellence committee

News

by: Champaign Unit 4 School District

Posted: / Updated:
unit 4_3550037406171417044

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Unit 4 School District is putting out a rallying call. It wants five community members to serve on its Education Equity Excellence (EEE) committee.

It will support the Board of Education’s goal to provide an educational system meeting the needs of all students and leading to each attaining educational excellence. Committee members must live within the district. The BOE is seeking a diverse cross-section of the community to reflect student enrollment.

Applications are due by August 30. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.