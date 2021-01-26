District pushes back in-person learning date

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Decatur Public Schools won’t be coming back to classrooms until after Spring Break in March, several weeks after their postponed start date of February 8.

The district initially decided to go back to in-person learning on January 19, but a limited number of school bus drivers meant the date was moved back to February.

At Tuesday nights school board meeting, the board asked district administration to come up with a plan for in-person learning after March 19. That means students will remain in virtual learning through March 12.

“As we started to hear preliminary ideas for the return to learn in early February, we were concerned,” said Board President Beth Nolan in a statement read at the meeting. “Many of the questions we had been asking from our parent perspective and questions being asked of us from other concerned stakeholders – teachers, staff, community members – were not being addressed.

School administration was asked to present their recommendations for in-person learning at an Open Session meeting on Tuesday, February 9 under the following parameters:

Significant input from district stakeholders – parents, staff, teachers.

As many days of in-person instruction as possible while still maintaining all mandated safety precautions.

A robust virtual learning plan that is equal to the learning that will be happening in the classroom for those families who choose to remain virtual. We are committed to the most equitable experience possible, so families are not forced to choose between their children learning and keeping their children and family safe.

A plan that fully abides by orders that are in place from the Governor’s office, including social distancing, percentage of capacity per room, face masks, etc.

A plan that considers more pathways for vaccination and the possibility of antibody testing to help ease our teacher and staff concerns around returning to in-person learning.

A plan that addresses how to safely bring students and staff back together for extra-curricular activities as soon as possible. This does not have to wait until after Spring Break. If administration can put together a plan that brings students back for sports, music, arts, clubs, etc., we can implement that as soon as possible.

A plan that considers a percentage of students in each building that must opt to return to in-person learning in order for the entire building to return.

The board also said virtual learning has been difficult for some students academically, socially and emotionally. They asked the district to come up with another plan to help students who may have fallen behind get to where they need to be academically. That will be presented on February 23, and will include the following: