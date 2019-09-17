District: “Play fighting” cause of student injury

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign School District officials say a “play fight” at Dr. Howard Elementary School resulted in a girl accidentally being injured Monday.

A Facebook post late Monday by a Unit 4 family showed a young child with what appeared to be a stab wound in the abdomen.

District officials said the injury stemmed from a bathroom “play fight” among six girls during the school day.

“Unfortunately, a student was injured and the Champaign Police Department became involved,” spokesperson David Brauer said in an email. “The preliminary investigation found no weapon, nor any indication that another student caused the injury. The matter appears accidental rather than malicious.”

Shawnda Chitwood, an aunt of the injured student, say family members believe the district is sugarcoating the matter.

Chitwood said her 10-year old niece received 15 stitches on an 8.5-centimeter cut on her stomach. Although physically her niece is fine, Chitwood said the experience has been traumatizing emotionally.

Some parents say they plan to attend a PTA meeting at Dr. Howard Elementary Tuesday night to join the discussion on school safety.

The meeting is scheduled to be from 6 – 8 pm at 1103 North Neil Street.