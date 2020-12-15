District: Minor issue with gas stove leads to precautionary evacuation

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — District officials said the high school and kindergarten center were evacuated Tuesday morning because of “a minor issue in the kitchen involving a gas pilot light.”

In a Facebook post, the District said Ameren made the recommendation to clear the building. Kindergarten students were taken over to the Baptist Church temporarily, but then brought back to their classrooms.

The building was confirmed safe by both Ameren and the Shelbyville Fire Department.

High school students are remote learning for the remainder of the day. Officials said they will be back to a normal routine on Wednesday and thanked everyone for their cooperation.