DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Another administrator could join Decatur Public Schools–if leaders there can find someone to hire.

At least 70 teaching positions remain unfilled in the district. Thursday morning, one more job was added to the list. The administrative position is focus on data-gathering.

In a district of more than 10,000—the district says it needs someone to interpret and analyze student data. A salary has not been set.