District launches Love for Local

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools has launched a new program that is focusing on giving back to their community businesses.

Denise Swarthout, DPS chief communications officer, said their Love for Local campaign is meant to give attention to businesses in the area. “A lot of local businesses are going through tough times right now.” She continued to say the district wants to give back to those businesses because they have been “amazing champions for students and staff.” They are now giving back to those establishments by helping bring more business to them.

Swarthout said they are creating a directory of area businesses that will live on the district’s website. This will allow the community to know which businesses are within the district. Swarthout said this could come in handy for new staff members. She said they can look at the list and see what businesses would match their needs.

This directory is not just for current businesses. Swarthout said if new businesses wanted to be added to the list, they could fill out an online form for consideration.

