District hopes 3rd time is the charm!

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — School leaders will learn Tuesday night if voters are onboard with upgrading schools. It’s the district’s third try at a referendum.

Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says the referendum would provide for renovations at the high school as well as Washington Grade School.

Some improvements at the high school would include redoing the auditorium, locker rooms, media center and classrooms. At Washington, there would be a new gymnasium, 14 new classrooms and renovations to existing classrooms.

It’s different from the last referendum. In 2016, it asked for $40 million and included a new high school.

This time, school officials are hopeful voters will agree it’s time to upgrade facilities. If it passes, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $70 more per year.

In 2012, the school board did a study to determine the cost of doing nothing but maintaining current buildings over the next 30-years. That price-tag alone is $28 million.