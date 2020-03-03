District holds substitute teacher recruitment fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign School District is looking to fill some important positions.

Officials said the main focus is on finding substitute teachers. A substitute recruitment fair was held Monday. The district said they have done this event before, but it has been a few years and they were usually at the beginning of the school year.

They wanted to do things differently this year by getting substitutes on board before the start of the next school year. Unit 4 schools said they are doing this to meet the needs of their growing communities. “As the number of students continues to grow, as our regular staff continues to grow, as the number of schools we have continues to grow, we’re always in need of substitutes,” said Ken Kleber, Champaign Unit 4 Schools. The district said they are also looking for more teachers’ aides, bus drivers, and food service staff.

Some people were interviewed on the spot if they submitted resumes beforehand. Officials said if you were not able to make it to the fair Monday, you can still apply online.

The Champaign School District said to qualify for a substitute teaching position, you need a bachelor’s degree. Positions like teachers’ aide requires only some college credit. The district said, the positions come with flexible schedules.