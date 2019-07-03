District CFO placed on leave

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chief Financial Officer for Unit 4 says he’s been placed on paid administrative leave by the district.

CFO Thomas Lockman says he believes he was put on leave because he reported the district to law enforcement due to concerns he had involving the use of P-cards.

P-cards are basically credit cards that district employees can use. Lockman says he reported those concerns to Illinois State Police. We reached out to them about it, but they said they couldn’t comment on this case, and that it had been handed over to the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Springfield. We reached out to that office, and haven’t heard back.

Lockman says he hasn’t been given a reason for being put on leave. In a statement he said:

“It is clear that this has been done in retaliation for me having provided information relating to the conduct of the Superintendent and others to law enforcement, Sikich (Chicago-based attorney), and the Board.”

We reached out to the district, but they said they don’t comment on personnel issues.