District asking parents to fill out return to school surveys

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District said they are waiting on parent input before coming up with an exact date for when students can return to the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Alica Geddis said parents need to fill out a return to school survey. So far, that response rate has been about six percent.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, she said only 400 had been filled out, but 6,000 students are enrolled in the district. Dr. Geddis said they need that feedback from parents so thy can plan how to transport students.

Currently, the district has partial in-person learning, with some students in grades K-4 attending for a three hour block either in the morning or afternoon.