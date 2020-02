DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools #61 is now accepting applications for kindergarten screenings.

District officials said the screenings help staff learn about a child and their needs in the classroom.

Parents need to call their school to make an appointment. You then need to bring your child’s birth certificate. The child must be five before September 1. Parents must also bring proof of residency.

For more information about registering for Decatur Public Schools, click here.