SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools in Springfield are looking for male volunteers to read to schoolchildren next year.

Springfield Public Schools District 186 is relaunching their Real Men Read program, where men will volunteer as a designated reader for third-grade classes for one hour a month.

The district will provide the books and discussion ideas. The school district is also flexible with scheduling.

Anyone interested can fill out the initiative’s volunteer form.

District 186 is also hosting two informational sessions on the program on Dec. 4th from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at the New District 186 Office at 3063 Fiat Avenue.