Disposal service shuts down

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Thursday, Piatt County-based Young’s Disposal Services is no longer in operation.

That’s according to a post made yesterday on the family-owned business’ Facebook page. In the post, the owners cite a “lack of funds” to repair the company’s “last running truck,” leaving them with “no choice.”

As of today, Young's Disposal is no longer in operation. Sorry for the short notice and inconvenience. Our last running… Posted by Young's Disposal Services on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Young’s Disposal Services has not responded to requests for further comment.

The Facebook post directs former customers to Decatur-based bankruptcy lawyer Jay Barr, who also did not immediately return a call requesting comment on the closing.

Earlier this year, Young’s Disposal Services suffered a setback after it stopped using Monticello as a route, and the city switched to a two-hauler system trash pickup that no longer included Young’s as an option for residents.

Peoria-based Area Disposal Services and Florida-based Advanced Disposal became the two pickup providers for the area following that decision.

Troubles with maintaining the trucks had not been limited to this year.

In December 2018, the business asked customers for patience as the owners dealt with “truck repair after truck repair.”

I know many of you are frustrated but we have had our fair share of "bad luck" lately. Truck repair after truck repair… Posted by Young's Disposal Services on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Young’s Disposal Services began business in 2014, and served the areas of DeLand, White Heath, Oakley and Argenta-Oreana at one point.