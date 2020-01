CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Recreational marijuana continues to be a hot sale in Illinois. So much so that one business is out of supply.

Sunnyside, which is located on South Neil Street, was closed Wednesday and continues to be closed Thursday. That is because of low inventory for both recreational and medical customers.

Sunnyside owners said they hope to be back open on Friday. NuMed, which is located in Urbana, has been selling to medical customers only this week after Monday.