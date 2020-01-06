Dispensary gives employees break after busy sales week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunnyside Marijuana Dispensary shut down Monday to give their employees a break.

It has been a hectic week of sales since recreational marijuana became legal. Sunnyside officials say they have been very busy and employees told customers Sunday they ran out of the THC flower.

Their staff has worked five 14-hour days straight, so they are giving them a day off. They will re-open Tuesday.

NuMed in Urbana is still open. However, they did run out of edibles and concentrates. They have put in orders for more of those products, but they are not sure when they will be restocked.