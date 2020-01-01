Dispensaries open for recreational marijuana sales

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People are ringing in the new year today, but some are also celebrating a big law change.

the sun was barely peeking through at 6AM. But already, you could find a long line of people bundled up and waiting in anticipation.

“It is a long time coming. Marijuana use has been around for many, many years,” says Sunnyside employee Nicholas Lemoine.

And noow, recreational use is officially legal in Illinois.

Customer Bathan Guevara slept in his car last night to be the first in line at Sunnyside dispensary in Champaign.

“Sounds funny, but there’s a quote: ‘If you’re not first, you’re last,'” says Guevara.

Sunnyside is not the only dispensary in the area where you could find campers. NuMed in Urbana was just as crowded.

Hundreds of people at both placed stood outside in below 30 degree weather for hours to make a purchase that would also make history.

Dispensary employees say this is a huge deal because legalization means more freedom and weed that is guaranteed to meet standards.

“Now that you can do this without feeling like a criminal, I think it’s a big relief for a lot of people,” says NuMed manager Sean Johnson.

“You don’t have to go to a black alley, or a corner, or behind an empty building. Now, you come to a wellness center, in which you’re greeted and advised by a wellness adviser,” Lemoine.

Some customers say having this choice to easily make marijuana part of their daily routines is a pretty great feeling.

“I’ll just think of it as, maybe right after a pay day…maybe i’ll stop by the bank, then stop by the grocery store, maybe stop by here if i need to. But, you know, it’s just going to be another easy part of my life that doesn’t have to go through a lot of hoops,” says customer Aiden Watkins Carlson