URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several fundraising efforts, Urbana High School choir students are finally getting set for a trip to the Magic Kingdom in three months.

Choir Director Becky Park said not everyone could afford a trip to Disney, so last year they got to work raising thousands to help pay for those students. Students have done everything from car washes, to caroling, to silent auctions. Some students were able to pay for their trips, but Park estimates about 60% of her students come from low-income homes and needed help financially.

For Disney fan Samiah Goines, this will be the trip of a lifetime.

“Going to Disney World has been like a big goal on my list for a really long time,” Goines said. “I just didn’t know how I would be able to do it financially. And it’s really nice to actually [have] a possibility for me to be able to go. And it’s my senior year, so I’m kind of counting it as my senior trip.”

She said her fandom knowledge is extensive, and she can recite the Lion King verbatim.

Students will be flying out at the end of December and staying for about a week. They will have one performance at Disney, and a recording studio visit at Universal Studios Orlando. Beyond that, students will have a chance to simply enjoy all the sights and sounds.

Park said they will have one more silent auction on Oct. 12, and they would be grateful for any donations from local businesses. Those interested in the silent auction or donating can email Fundraising Chair Mary Schroeder at marykschroeder@gmail.com.