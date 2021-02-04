Disney cover band to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Disney fans can have a night of musical fun with The Little Mermen at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in July.

Amphitheater officials said the ultimate Disney cover band will take the stage on July 30.

They said the band was founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini “with the goal of bringing Disney-fueled nostalgia and singalongs to a generation that grew up on Disney, and never let it go!” They perform hits from your favorites like The Jungle Book, Lion King and Frozen. “Alongside Alexis, you’ll find a cast of talented musicians and Disney princesses ready to rock their heart out–and yours,” said officials.

During the show, there will be a meet & greet photo session.

Tickets will go on sale on February 10. Pricing is as follows:

Standing Room Only Pit – $10.00

Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating – $10

General Admission Terrace – $7

General Admission Lawn – $5

Reserved Parking – $5

Officials said this show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.