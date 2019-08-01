Discussion on recreational marijuana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People gathered to hear from a state representative about the legalization of recreational marijuana.

State Rep. Carol Ammons led the discussion for the series CU Speaks, which brings in local experts and community leaders on a variety of topics.

Ammons said the new law was one of the most complicated pieces of legislation that she’s worked on, because so many stakeholders and issues needed to be addressed, including taxes, zoning, law enforcement and education.

“This is our first time having this discussion here in this setting,” Ammons said. “We have a lot to learn and a lot of things to figure out but I think we’re on the road to the right direction.”

After a 30-minute outline of the new law, Ammons opened the floor to questions from audience members. People asked about issues ranging from transportation and interstate commerce regulations to training for establishments that serve alcohol.

Recreational marijuana will become legal in Illinois on January 1, 2020.