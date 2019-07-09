Discussion of state’s role in WWI

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is joining forces with the Illinois State Military Museum for the next session of its Illinois History Forum.

The forum will meet Thursday at the military museum for a discussion of Illinois’s role in World War I. Curator William G. Lear will moderate the discussion and then lead a tour of the museum, which features vehicles, weapons and uniforms related to the role of Illinois citizen-soldiers. It also is home to Mexican general Santa Anna’s artificial leg and a board that Abraham Lincoln used as a target when testing a rifle.

The free event begins at noon at 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd.