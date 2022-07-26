CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – We have new details about the Savoy Head Start building closing.

Teachers at the Savoy building were told on a Friday just after 5 p.m. that the building would be temporarily closed for the year and they would be relocated to other buildings throughout the county.

Today, we have a response from the Early Childhood Director. It cites several reasons for the temporary closure.

Including the COVID-19 pandemic, which they said caused a huge shift in the early childhood community.

They also said they’ve been struggling to fill vacancies since 2020 and have been forced to close 15 Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms across the five centers.

They said the decision was not easy, but they felt they needed to do what was healthiest for the entire program.

You can see the full written statement below.