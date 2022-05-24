SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is new leadership and new policies in place at the Sangamon County Animal Control Center following an investigation of animal abuse and neglect there.

On Monday, Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill said Greg Largent was removed from the position of the Director of the Sangamon County Animal Control.

In a letter sent to the Sangamon County Board of Health, O’Neil stated, “Internal investigations and reviews revealed former Director Largent’s deficiencies, including an inability to lead in a union work environment.”

Jeanne Keenan will now serve as acting director of the facility.

According to O’Neill, staff members will need to review and sign new department policies and procedures. He also said animal intake, animal transfer and adoption policies were enhanced.

Read the letter that O’Neil sent to the Sangamon County Board and Sangamon County Board of Health, which includes details about new policies for the Sangamon County Animal Control Center, here: