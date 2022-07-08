SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sertoma Club of Springfield will hold a reception this Sunday to the Director of Helping the Homeless in Springfield Julie Benson for her contribution to the community.

“The award in my opinion is meant for everyone who does something for someone else,” Benson said.

Benson will receive Sertoma’s National Service to Mankind Award, the group’s highest recognition for a community volunteer. The club invites the public to the reception starting at 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army building.