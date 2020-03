PEORIA (WCIA) — With the threat of the flu and coronavirus, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is suspending communion from the chalice during services.

Bishop Daniel Jenky said the alcohol content of the wine should eliminate any dangers, but “it still seems wise to take this precaution.” It is unknown how long the suspension will last.

Bishop Jenky also said the Kiss of Peace should be expressed with a smile or wave, rather than a handshake or hug.