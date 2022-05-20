DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Decatur Civic Center into a prehistoric exhibit with big dinosaurs and massive family fun.

For two days, guests will have an opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure also features baby dinosaurs.

Kids will have a chance to experience the thrill of a realistic fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bounce around in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, ride their favorite dinosaurs and more.

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday. Guests can expect the average adventure to last between two to three hours.

Tickers are sold on a per day, per hour basis. People can purchase tickets ONLINE. Price starts at $25 with add-on adventure park options for children. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities (excludes face painting and mining area). Additional activity tickers may be purchased at the event.

The Decatur Civic Center is at 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.

Schedule

Saturday, May 21 – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 22 – 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.