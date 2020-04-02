Dietitian shares nutritional advice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the Stay at Home order in place, registered dietitian Melissa Smith is sharing advice on how to make healthy food choices.

Smith says the big recurring issue she’s hearing about from her clients is a lack of meal planning right now. That can lead to meals missing balance, which is especially important during this time.

Smith also doesn’t want people getting caught up in the idea that fresh produce is better than frozen because both offer nutrients and vitamins.

She also wants people to unplug from news and social media while they eat.

“I think that tends to heighten our anxiety and makes us lose sight of what we’re eating,” Smith says. “We may not be able to be as mindful and be able to be aware when we reach satiation.”

That idea goes hand in hand with the timing of your meals, and making sure you’re not just eating because you’re stressed.

Smith is sharing recipes and advice on her Instagram to help clients remotely.

The Stephens Family YMCA has also launched a virtual wellness page that offers clients and community members 24/7 access to nutrition and fitness.