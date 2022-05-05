CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We all continue to watch gas prices pretty closely. And in Champaign they’ve fallen by almost a nickel over the past week, but the real story is diesel prices.

They have skyrocketed to the highest level ever seen, at an average of $5.18 a gallon. That’s at least a dollar higher per gallon compared to gasoline.

That’s going to impact a lot of people, like tow trucks and semi drivers, and farmers.

“Obviously going to be a much larger expense than years past, but the current crop prices are going to help offset that by quite a bit,” Gordon Allen, a manager with East Lynn Fertilizer, said. “So, it’s an added expense, but there’s added income, it appears.”

We reached out to cities like Champaign and Urbana about this. Champaign public works said it won’t impact them in the short term because they’re already locked in on prices and bids for the year.

The city of Urbana said it is impacting them right now. They’ve already spent $35,000 more in gasoline this year compared to last.