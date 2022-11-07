DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re less than 24-hours away from the midterms and there are some rules you may have forgotten about. If you’re planning on voting tomorrow, remember to leave your candidate-wear at home.

“They can’t wear anything that advertises who they are voting for. Sometimes we had some people come in and they may have ‘elect somebody’ shirt or ‘elect somebody’ hat or something like that and that is really called electioneering. So actually, have to ask them to turn their shirts inside out or take their hats off,” said Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins.

She says while violations aren’t common, she stresses that all rules need to be followed by everyone.

Voting starts at 6 AM tomorrow. People can register tomorrow as well.