Did election make budget battle better?

ILLINOIS — Now that the election is over, state lawmakers are ready to get down to business. Governor Bruce Rauner and other politicians vowed a budget solution would happen during the fall session.

Looking at Tuesday’s results, many wonder if a budget will come easy. It depends on how you look at it. Republicans gained four seats in the House, knocking Democrats out of the super-majority.

So, if the majority party passes a budget bill the governor doesn’t like, it will take a lot of persuading to override the veto.

“Not staying with working-class citizens.”

The election cycle across the state consisted of negative TV ads and frustrated taxpayers.

“She forgot what it’s like to have to make the decision, of do I take care of my loved one, who I cherish very much, or do I go ahead and stay here to work to pay bills?”

For decades, the state has been operating with an unbalanced budget and the past two years, with no budget at all.

“Forgot what it’s like to worry about taking care of yourself and maintaining an employment.”

But, that could all change.

“Now’s the time to hit the reset button and we’ll be back in session next week and I’m hopeful the leaders will get together with the governor and we start right away.”

House Republicans picked up four seats taking away Speaker Mike Madigan’s veto-proof majority, giving them just 67 members.

“There’s been some movement in the numbers, but it doesn’t mean the Republicans now have a majority or anything, so we have to, by design, work together.”

Democrats, so far, always had a super-majority by numbers, but some members recently broke ranks.

“That’s going to be a lot of spin come today and come next week when the General Assembly convenes for veto session, but I think it’s time to have a serious conversation about how to have a permanent budget.”

Come January, Democrats will have a harder time overriding anything without Republican support. Lawmakers hope it means more compromises, especially on a budget.

“I hope it doesn’t go in the same direction that we’ve been on which is kicking the can down the road or passing stop-gap measures that are temporary.”

The Senate lost two seats, but still holds a super-majority. Lawmakers are scheduled to return to work next week.

Two Democrats who aren’t returning were caught on camera playing video games in May. Representatives Mike Smiddy and Kate Cloonen lost their seats to Republicans.